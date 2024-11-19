How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 4:03 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Wichita State Shockers square off in the only game on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include SEC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch AAC Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 19

How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 19

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow