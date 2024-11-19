How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 8:43 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will be in action across four games on Tuesday in college basketball play. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

