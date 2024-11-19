How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

SEC teams will be in action across four games on Tuesday in college basketball play. That includes the Lipscomb Bisons squaring off against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.