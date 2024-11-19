How to Watch Memphis vs. SE Louisiana Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 19 Published 7:46 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The SE Louisiana Lions (2-1) go up against the Memphis Tigers (2-2) on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. It tips at 8:00 PM ET.

Memphis vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers put up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 69.3 per contest last season (284th in college basketball). They had a -51 scoring differential and were outscored by 1.7 points per game.

On the glass, Memphis was 64th in college basketball in rebounds (35.1 per game) last season. It was 254th in rebounds conceded (33.5 per game).

Last year, Memphis was 222nd in the nation in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3).

The Tigers knocked down 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) at a 29.5% rate (231st in college basketball), compared to the 3.9 per game their opponents made, at a 30.0% rate.

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (250th in college basketball), and gave up 79.0 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

SE Louisiana 2023-24 Stats

The Lions outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game last season (scoring 63.5 points per game to rank 211th in college basketball while giving up 58.0 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball) and had a +171 scoring differential overall.

SE Louisiana was 143rd in the nation with 33.0 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 270th with 34.1 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last season SE Louisiana committed 13.0 turnovers per game (57th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 16.0 turnovers per contest (115th-ranked).

The Lions connected on 3.5 three-pointers per game (347th in college basketball) at a 28.0% rate (293rd in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per outing their opponents made while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

The Lions’ 80.4 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 201st in college basketball, and the 73.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 30th in college basketball.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2.0 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0.0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.9

SE Louisiana’s Top Players (2023-24)

Lions Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Hailey Giaratano 31 12.2 4.2 3.0 0.9 0.4 0.5 Taylor Bell 29 9.8 5.4 1.7 1.8 0.7 0.1 Cheyanne Daniels 31 8.6 5.1 0.6 0.5 1.0 0.0 Jalencia Pierre 30 8.4 3.5 2.9 1.4 0.0 0.4 Kennedy Paul 30 7.2 3.5 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.4

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

November 19 vs. SE Louisiana at 8:00 PM ET

November 23 vs. Murray State at 3:00 PM ET

December 1 at East Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 8 at Southern Miss at 3:00 PM ET

December 14 at Troy at 3:00 PM ET

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

SE Louisiana’s Upcoming Schedule

November 19 at Memphis at 8:00 PM ET

November 23 at Louisiana Tech at 4:00 PM ET

November 29 vs. Quinnipiac at 6:00 PM ET

December 5 vs. Spring Hill at 12:00 PM ET

December 8 at Houston at 2:00 PM ET

December 18 at Nicholls at 7:30 PM ET

