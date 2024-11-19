How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Six games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the Tulane Green Wave and the LSU Tigers.

Today’s AAC Games

Howard Bison at East Carolina Pirates

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Jacksonville Dolphins at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Northwestern State Demons at North Texas Eagles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Texas A&M-CC Islanders at UTSA Roadrunners

Time: 7:30 PM ET

UAB Blazers at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

