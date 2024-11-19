How to Watch AAC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 4:03 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

There are four games featuring an AAC team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Oklahoma Sooners versus the Wichita State Shockers.

Today’s AAC Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at Stetson Hatters

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Temple Owls at Georgetown Hoyas

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Big East Digital Network

SE Louisiana Lions at Memphis Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

