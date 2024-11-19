How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 8:43 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature AAC teams. That includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs versus the Charlotte 49ers.

Today’s AAC Games

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Owls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

