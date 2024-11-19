How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 20
Published 11:47 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Wednesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before placing any wagers.
Predators vs. Kraken Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)
- This season, nine of Nashville’s 19 games have gone over Wednesday’s over/under of 6 goals.
- So far this season, eight games Seattle has played finished with more than 6 goals.
- The total for this game (6) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.42) and the Kraken (2.84).
- This game’s over/under is 0.1 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams concede per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -131
- In the 12 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 6-6 in those games.
- Nashville is 4-5 (victorious in 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.
- Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.7%.
Kraken Moneyline: +111
- In Seattle’s 12 games as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has three wins.
- The Kraken have won three games with moneyline odds of +111 or longer (in 10 such games).
- Seattle’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.4% to win this contest.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Seattle 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 11.8%.
- Roman Josi is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists) to his name.
- Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Ryan O’Reilly’s 14 points. He’s contributed eight assists.
- As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 5 wins and 8 losses this season while allowing 38 goals with 401 saves.
Kraken Points Leaders
- Jared McCann’s nine goals and 12 assists in 19 matchups give him 21 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.
- Seattle’s Brandon Montour has racked up 11 total points (0.6 per game), with four goals and seven assists.
- Seattle’s Jordan Eberle has 11 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and five assists (eighth).
- Joey Daccord has a .918 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 336 total saves, while allowing 30 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up an 8-3-1 record between the posts for Seattle this season.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|L 3-2
|Away
|+151
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|L 2-0
|Away
|-125
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|W 5-3
|Away
|-119
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|–
|Away
|-131
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|–
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
Kraken’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/14/2024
|Blackhawks
|W 3-1
|Home
|-160
|11/16/2024
|Islanders
|W 3-2
|Home
|-111
|11/17/2024
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Home
|+157
|11/20/2024
|Predators
|–
|Home
|+111
|11/23/2024
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Ducks
|–
|Home
|–
Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
