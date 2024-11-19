How to Pick the Predators vs. Kraken Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 20 Published 11:47 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Wednesday’s game that pits the Nashville Predators against the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET, includes plenty of betting possibilities. Below, we cover the best bets for this matchup, so take a peek before placing any wagers.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Predators vs. Kraken Picks

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

This season, nine of Nashville’s 19 games have gone over Wednesday’s over/under of 6 goals.

So far this season, eight games Seattle has played finished with more than 6 goals.

The total for this game (6) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.42) and the Kraken (2.84).

This game’s over/under is 0.1 less than the 6.1 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -131

In the 12 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 6-6 in those games.

Nashville is 4-5 (victorious in 44.4% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -131 or shorter.

Based on the moneyline in this contest, the Predators’ implied win probability is 56.7%.

Kraken Moneyline: +111

In Seattle’s 12 games as the underdog on the moneyline this season, it has three wins.

The Kraken have won three games with moneyline odds of +111 or longer (in 10 such games).

Seattle’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 47.4% to win this contest.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Seattle 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 11.8%.

Roman Josi is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with 14 total points (two goals and 12 assists) to his name.

Nashville’s offensive effort is aided by Ryan O’Reilly’s 14 points. He’s contributed eight assists.

As Nashville’s top goalie, Juuse Saros has recorded 5 wins and 8 losses this season while allowing 38 goals with 401 saves.

Kraken Points Leaders

Jared McCann’s nine goals and 12 assists in 19 matchups give him 21 points on the season, making him a key part of his team’s offense.

Seattle’s Brandon Montour has racked up 11 total points (0.6 per game), with four goals and seven assists.

Seattle’s Jordan Eberle has 11 points, courtesy of six goals (second on team) and five assists (eighth).

Joey Daccord has a .918 save percentage (10th-best in the league), with 336 total saves, while allowing 30 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up an 8-3-1 record between the posts for Seattle this season.

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/14/2024 Oilers L 3-2 Away +151 11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken – Away -131 11/23/2024 Jets – Home – 11/25/2024 Devils – Away – 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home –

Kraken’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/14/2024 Blackhawks W 3-1 Home -160 11/16/2024 Islanders W 3-2 Home -111 11/17/2024 Rangers L 2-0 Home +157 11/20/2024 Predators – Home +111 11/23/2024 Kings – Away – 11/25/2024 Ducks – Away – 11/27/2024 Ducks – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Seattle Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.