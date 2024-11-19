Grizzlies vs. 76ers Injury Report Today – November 20 Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

As they get ready to square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-11) on Wednesday, November 20 at FedExForum, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET, the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) have five players currently listed on the injury report. The 76ers’ injury report has one player on it.

The Grizzlies enter this game after a 105-90 victory against the Nuggets on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-leading 20 points for the Grizzlies in the win.

The 76ers lost their last matchup 106-89 against the Heat on Monday. Jared McCain scored 20 points in the 76ers’ loss, leading the team.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Zach Edey C Out Ankle 11.1 6.9 0.8 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Illness 7.4 2.6 3.7 Ja Morant PG Out Hip 20.6 5 9.1

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyrese Maxey PG Out Hamstring 27.6 3 3.9

Grizzlies vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE

NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

