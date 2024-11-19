Discover the Best Week 12 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 5:51 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Week 12 NFL slate should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Detroit Lions taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

There are typically lots of NFL player prop bets available for each and every game. Scroll down to see what opportunities you have in terms of NFL prop bets for this week’s slate.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Steelers at Browns

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 21
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Jerry Jeudy Props: 42.5 REC YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)

Chiefs at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Buccaneers at Giants

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Lions at Colts

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Patriots at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Titans at Texans

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Houston, Texas

Cowboys at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Vikings at Bears

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Broncos at Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

Cardinals at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

49ers at Packers

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Eagles at Rams

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 24
  • Location: Inglewood, California

Ravens at Chargers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 25
  • Location: Inglewood, California

