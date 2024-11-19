College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 19 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Lipscomb Bisons versus the Kentucky Wildcats is one of many compelling options on Tuesday in SEC play. To help you, we’re offering predictions against the spread!

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida A&M +35 vs. Florida

Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators

Florida A&M Rattlers at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 28.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 28.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -35

Florida -35 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Alabama A&M +25.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs

Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 25.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Georgia by 25.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Georgia -25.5

Georgia -25.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Kentucky -20.5 vs. Lipscomb

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons at Kentucky Wildcats

Lipscomb Bisons at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 27.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 27.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -20.5

Kentucky -20.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Charleston Southern +26.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 19.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 19.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -26.5

LSU -26.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.