College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 19

Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tuesday’s college basketball slate in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers. Continue reading for all our picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Gardner-Webb +7.5 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Gardner-Webb by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charlotte -7.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Bethune-Cookman +11.5 vs. Tulane

  • Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Tulane -11.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +5 vs. Louisiana

  • Matchup: Rice Owls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisiana by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Louisiana -5
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 19
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

