College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 19 Published 12:47 am Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday’s college basketball slate in the AAC features plenty of excitement, including a matchup between the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Charlotte 49ers. Continue reading for all our picks against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Gardner-Webb +7.5 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Gardner-Webb by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Gardner-Webb by 7.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charlotte -7.5

Charlotte -7.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Bethune-Cookman +11.5 vs. Tulane

Matchup: Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite & Spread: Tulane by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tulane by 2.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tulane -11.5

Tulane -11.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Rice +5 vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Rice Owls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Rice Owls at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Projected Favorite & Spread: Louisiana by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Louisiana by 4.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Louisiana -5

Louisiana -5 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: November 19

November 19 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

