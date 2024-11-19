Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will play the Houston Texans and their sixth-ranked passing defense (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Okonkwo worth starting? For insights into his matchup versus the Texans, we’ve got you covered.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 2.8

2.8 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2.4 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Vikings 3.9 4 2 19 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Okonkwo is 39th at his position and 281st in the league in fantasy points, with 23.2 (2.3 per game).

Okonkwo has picked up 71 yards receiving, on six catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and 7.1 fantasy points (2.4 per game) in his past three games.

Okonkwo has accumulated 135 yards receiving, on 12 catches (18 targets), with zero touchdowns and 11.5 fantasy points (2.3 per game) in his past five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo accumulated 7.5 fantasy points — two receptions, 15 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Okonkwo posted a season-low -0.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!