Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Tuesday, November 19
Published 7:29 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Purdue Boilermakers and the Marquette Golden Eagles hit the court for one of six games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature a ranked team. For picks against the spread, check out the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Northern Kentucky Norse vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 77, Northern Kentucky 58
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 19 points
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Highland Heights, Kentucky
- Venue: Truist Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 93, Florida A&M 65
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 28.6 points
- Pick ATS: Florida A&M (+35.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 76, Texas A&M-Commerce 72
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 3.7 points
- Pick ATS: Texas A&M-Commerce (+37.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Storrs, Connecticut
- Venue: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Fox Sports 1
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Lipscomb Bisons
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 90, Lipscomb 63
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 27.4 points
- Pick ATS: Kentucky (-21.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kansas 93, UNC Wilmington 70
- Projected Favorite: Kansas by 22.3 points
- Pick ATS: UNC Wilmington (+23.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawrence, Kansas
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 81, Purdue 72
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 9 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
