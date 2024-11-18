South Panola moves to second round of playoffs with 34-27 win Published 2:52 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

On a night where South Panola honored the 2010 National Championship football team at halftime, Jamarcus Flowers made sure the current Tigers kept their season alive with an unbelievable individual performance as South Panola fought off a pesky Ridgeland squad 34-27 in the opening round of the North 6A playoffs Friday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

With the score tied 27-27 with 3:27 left in the game, Flowers converted two fourth down conversions in the drive including a 16-yard gain on 4th & 5 from the Ridgeland 17 to set up the game-winning one-yard touchdown run from Anderrious Flowers with 1:48 remaining.

Jamarcus Flowers finished the game with 159 yards rushing on 11 carries and scoring runs of 57,52 and three yards to go along with an 82 yard kickoff return in the first quarter. Flowers also recorded nine tackles and two passes- broken-up on defense.

South Panola (9-2) will travel to Warren Central this Friday in a second round matchup