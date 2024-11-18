NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19 Published 9:26 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets.

Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 19

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Celtics -4.5

Celtics -4.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.1 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.1 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)

Over (234.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS

TNT and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.5 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 5.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)

Over (224.3 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets

Spread: Grizzlies -4.5

Grizzlies -4.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 225.5 points

225.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)

Over (231.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Mavericks -11.5

Mavericks -11.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)

Over (221.5 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA

Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -8.5

Thunder -8.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)

Over (218.9 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Lakers -11.5

Lakers -11.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 11.6 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)

Over (229.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ

SportsNet LA and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

