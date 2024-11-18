NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 19
Published 9:26 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets.
Want to improve your chances prior to today’s NBA games? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 19
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Celtics -4.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 0.1 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (234.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Nets -3.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 5.5 points)
- Total: 222.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Spread: Grizzlies -4.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Mavericks -11.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 13.1 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -8.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.4 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Lakers -11.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 11.6 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (229.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
