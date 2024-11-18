NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 19 Published 11:46 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The Denver Nuggets (7-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) after losing three straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Tuesday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread is 9-5-0.

Denver’s record against the spread is 4-8-0.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 3-3 against the spread.

The Nuggets have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Pick OU:

Over (228.5)





In nine of 14 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points.

The Nuggets have combined with their opponents to score more than 228.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Memphis’ contests this year have an average total of 228.6, 0.1 more points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Denver’s outings this season is 223.7, 4.8 more points than this game’s point total.

The Grizzlies score the third-most points in the NBA this season, while the Nuggets’ offense racks up the 27th-most.

The Nuggets have surrendered the fourth-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 20th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-165)

The Grizzlies have won six of the nine games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Nuggets have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.

This season, Memphis has won three of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

This season, Denver has come away with a win one time in two chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win.

