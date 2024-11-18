NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 19
Published 11:46 am Monday, November 18, 2024
The Denver Nuggets (7-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) after losing three straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
Why don’t you check out the best bets available (based on our computer predictions) for Tuesday’s game, before you make a wager on this contest?
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best Bets
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Memphis’ record against the spread is 9-5-0.
- Denver’s record against the spread is 4-8-0.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, the Grizzlies are 3-3 against the spread.
- The Nuggets have won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this year.
Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM
Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- In nine of 14 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points.
- The Nuggets have combined with their opponents to score more than 228.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- Memphis’ contests this year have an average total of 228.6, 0.1 more points than this game’s over/under.
- The average over/under for Denver’s outings this season is 223.7, 4.8 more points than this game’s point total.
- The Grizzlies score the third-most points in the NBA this season, while the Nuggets’ offense racks up the 27th-most.
- The Nuggets have surrendered the fourth-fewest points in the league this season, while the Grizzlies have given up the 20th-fewest.
Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM
Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-165)
- The Grizzlies have won six of the nine games they’ve played as favorites this season.
- The Nuggets have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Memphis has won three of its six games when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- This season, Denver has come away with a win one time in two chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Grizzlies have a 62.3% chance to win.
Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.