John M. Ellis, 83 Published 3:01 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

John M. Ellis, a beloved member of his community, passed away peacefully at his home in Courtland, on November 13, 2024. Born on August 9, 1941, in Tunica, he lived a life marked by dedication, hard work, and a deep love for his family.

The community will come together to remember and celebrate John’s life. A visitation was held on November 16, from 11 a.m. to noon at Bethany Independent Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at noon with interment taking place at the church cemetery.

John had a long and fulfilling career, retiring after 38 years from the Tallahatchie Valley Electric Power Association (TVEPA) where he served as a Right of Way Supervisor. His work ethic and commitment to service were evident in all he did, and he left an indelible mark on his profession.

Beyond his career, John enjoyed a multitude of hobbies and passions. He had a deep love for coon hunting, which allowed him to enjoy the great outdoors. His enthusiasm for sports was infectious, and he found joy in watching games and cheering for his favorite teams. John was also known for his colorful conversations with others, always eager to connect and share stories.

John is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dorothy McGregory Ellis of Courtland; his sons Rev. John Timothy Ellis of Batesville, John Robert Ellis of Courtland, and John Paul Ellis of Courtland; his sisters Roxie Pate Marbury of Batesville, and Clara Mae Kuczkowski of Batesville; as well as seven grandchildren: Jonathan Todd Ellis, Daniel Timothy Ellis, Andrea Grace Schwinn, Melanie Ruth Ellis, Bethany Ann Whitington, Ashley Lauren Hudson, Mary Kate Farris, and John Luke Ellis. He is also survived by seventeen great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to his life.

John is preceded in death by his father, S.B. Ellis, and his mother, Delmar Sanders Ellis.

John M. Ellis will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. His legacy of kindness, service, and devotion to family will continue to inspire those who carry his memory forward.

Written by Jonathon Ellis (oldest grandson)



When you think of men who were “larger than life,” names like, Paul Bunyon, John Henry, and Davy Crocket may come to mind. But as a young boy following my Grandpa through a briar patch, watching him push through the thorns and me following close behind, there was not a stronger man that I could think of.

Grandpa was born to poor sharecroppers who were basically slaves to those they farmed for. He took a factory job before eventually becoming a lineman at TVEPA. He worked hard and bought his own land and built his home in the same area where he and his family had worked the fields. He took care of his parents and family. God blessed him to raise his 3 boys and have influence over the lives of his 8 grandchildren and his many great grandchildren. Grandpa stayed married to my grandmother, his only wife, for life. That’s rare these days, but so have all of his boys. My dad moved us home to Mississippi when I was a teenager, and I’ll never forget Grandpa telling me that I was an Ellis, and that whatever I did and how I acted in our small town would be a reflection upon our family and his integrity. He said, “don’t you forget who you are.” He was a man of his word and his handshake was better than any contract. I’m glad I got to shake his hand and look him in his eyes just last week. I always believed he could outshoot, outfight, and outwork any man. You’ll never see a social media video of him climbing a pole and carrying down a transformer with his own hands, but people witnessed it in person. You won’t find a post of him bragging about lighting matches with his .22 rifle, or dropping a deer in a full run with his 30-30. You probably didn’t hear about him lifting a car with his bare hands and dragging his brother out from underneath after it had fallen on him. You won’t see pictures of people he took in, fed and clothed like they were his own family. You see men didn’t use to take to social media to try to convince everyone they were men, they just were men. I thank God for my heritage and hope to live my life with the kind of courage and character my Grandpa had.