How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19

Published 4:48 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Tuesday, November 19

Tuesday’s college basketball slate includes three games with a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Oklahoma Sooners taking on the Wichita State Shockers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at Wichita State Shockers

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

North Alabama Lions at No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Monday, November 18

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Jackson State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - November 18

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Jackson State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 18

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow