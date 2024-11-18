How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, November 19 Published 7:46 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

There are six games featuring a ranked team on the Tuesday college basketball schedule, including the Purdue Boilermakers versus the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 18 Cincinnati Bearcats at Northern Kentucky Norse

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Lipscomb Bisons at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks at No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 15 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.