How to Watch the NBA Today, November 19
Published 10:30 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule features six contests, including the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Boston Celtics.
Live coverage of all the NBA action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 19
Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, KFAA, and WFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
