How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 19 Published 7:54 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (7-5) on November 19, 2024 at FedExForum.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Nuggets’ opponents have made.

Memphis is 7-3 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at seventh.

The Grizzlies average only 4.2 more points per game (119.7) than the Nuggets give up (115.5).

Memphis is 7-3 when scoring more than 115.5 points.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Denver has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at ninth.

The Nuggets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112 the Grizzlies give up.

Denver has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 119.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 119.6 points per contest.

In 2024-25, Memphis is allowing 109 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.

The Grizzlies are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 2% points better than they’re averaging in road games (11.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 117.4 points per game at home, 3.2 more than on the road (114.2). Defensively they give up 113.9 per game, 3.9 fewer points than away (117.8).

In 2024-25 Denver is conceding 3.9 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (117.8).

This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (31 per game) than away (27.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Zach Edey Out Ankle Marcus Smart Questionable Illness Ja Morant Out Hip

Nuggets Injuries