How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 19
Published 7:54 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) will try to continue a four-game home win streak when they take on the Denver Nuggets (7-5) on November 19, 2024 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- This season, the Grizzlies have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Nuggets’ opponents have made.
- Memphis is 7-3 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the third-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at seventh.
- The Grizzlies average only 4.2 more points per game (119.7) than the Nuggets give up (115.5).
- Memphis is 7-3 when scoring more than 115.5 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets’ 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- Denver has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at ninth.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 116.1 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 112 the Grizzlies give up.
- Denver has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 112 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 119.9 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 119.6 points per contest.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is allowing 109 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 115.
- The Grizzlies are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 2% points better than they’re averaging in road games (11.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 117.4 points per game at home, 3.2 more than on the road (114.2). Defensively they give up 113.9 per game, 3.9 fewer points than away (117.8).
- In 2024-25 Denver is conceding 3.9 fewer points per game at home (113.9) than on the road (117.8).
- This year the Nuggets are collecting more assists at home (31 per game) than away (27.8).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Zach Edey
|Out
|Ankle
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Illness
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Hip
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaRon Holmes
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Aaron Gordon
|Out
|Calf
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Personal