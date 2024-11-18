How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 8:43 am Monday, November 18, 2024

AAC teams will be in action in two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Texas Mean Green playing the McNeese Cowboys at The Legacy Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s AAC Games

North Texas Mean Green at McNeese Cowboys

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Monmouth Hawks at Wichita State Shockers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.