Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1
Published 5:10 am Monday, November 18, 2024
On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) play the Indiana Pacers (6-7) at 3:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
- Favorite: –
Grizzlies vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats
|Grizzlies
|Pacers
|119.7
|Points Avg.
|114.0
|112.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.6
|48.2%
|Field Goal %
|48.9%
|34.1%
|Three Point %
|37.9%
Grizzlies’ Top Players
- Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 23.1 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Grizzlies.
- Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 11.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Zach Edey contributes with 11.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He knocks down 1.7 shots from deep per game.
- Pippen grabs 1.3 steals per game. Jay Huff collects 1.7 blocks a contest.
Pacers’ Top Players
- Pascal Siakam racks up 20.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds per outing and 4.0 assists per contest.
- This season, Bennedict Mathurin has a statline that includes 18.9 points, 1.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
- In addition, Tyrese Haliburton adds 16.2 points, 8.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
- Haliburton hits 2.3 treys per game.
- Jarace Walker’s 1.3 steals and Myles Turner’s 1.8 blocks per game are vital to the Pacers’ defensive effort.
Grizzlies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/20
|76ers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/23
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Pacers
|–
|Home
|–
|12/3
|Mavericks
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5
|Kings
|–
|Home
|–
|12/7
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|12/19
|Warriors
|–
|Home
|–
Pacers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/22
|Bucks
|–
|Away
|–
|11/24
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/25
|Pelicans
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|12/1
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|12/3
|Raptors
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|12/6
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|12/8
|Hornets
|–
|Home
|–
|12/19
|Suns
|–
|Away
|–
