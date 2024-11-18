Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1 Published 5:10 am Monday, November 18, 2024

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) play the Indiana Pacers (6-7) at 3:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN

FDSSE and FDSIN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pacers 119.7 Points Avg. 114.0 112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6 48.2% Field Goal % 48.9% 34.1% Three Point % 37.9%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 23.1 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 11.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Zach Edey contributes with 11.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per outing.

Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He knocks down 1.7 shots from deep per game.

Pippen grabs 1.3 steals per game. Jay Huff collects 1.7 blocks a contest.

Pacers’ Top Players

Pascal Siakam racks up 20.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds per outing and 4.0 assists per contest.

This season, Bennedict Mathurin has a statline that includes 18.9 points, 1.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

In addition, Tyrese Haliburton adds 16.2 points, 8.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Haliburton hits 2.3 treys per game.

Jarace Walker’s 1.3 steals and Myles Turner’s 1.8 blocks per game are vital to the Pacers’ defensive effort.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/20 76ers – Home – 11/23 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home – 12/7 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Wizards – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home –

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/22 Bucks – Away – 11/24 Wizards – Home – 11/25 Pelicans – Home – 11/27 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/29 Pistons – Home – 12/1 Grizzlies – Away – 12/3 Raptors – Away – 12/4 Nets – Away – 12/6 Bulls – Away – 12/8 Hornets – Home – 12/19 Suns – Away –

