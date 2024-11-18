Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1

Published 5:10 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Tickets Available – Sunday, Dec. 1

On Sunday, December 1, 2024, the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) play the Indiana Pacers (6-7) at 3:30 PM ET on FDSSE and FDSIN.

Grizzlies vs. Pacers Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE and FDSIN
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Pacers 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Pacers
119.7 Points Avg. 114.0
112.0 Points Allowed Avg. 116.6
48.2% Field Goal % 48.9%
34.1% Three Point % 37.9%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 23.1 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. adds 11.5 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds a game, and Zach Edey contributes with 11.1 points, 0.8 assists and 6.9 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Grizzlies are led by Jaylen Wells from long distance. He knocks down 1.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Pippen grabs 1.3 steals per game. Jay Huff collects 1.7 blocks a contest.

Pacers’ Top Players

  • Pascal Siakam racks up 20.2 points per game. He also adds 6.2 rebounds per outing and 4.0 assists per contest.
  • This season, Bennedict Mathurin has a statline that includes 18.9 points, 1.7 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.
  • In addition, Tyrese Haliburton adds 16.2 points, 8.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.
  • Haliburton hits 2.3 treys per game.
  • Jarace Walker’s 1.3 steals and Myles Turner’s 1.8 blocks per game are vital to the Pacers’ defensive effort.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/20 76ers Home
11/23 Bulls Away
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home
12/3 Mavericks Away
12/5 Kings Home
12/7 Celtics Away
12/8 Wizards Away
12/19 Warriors Home

Pacers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/22 Bucks Away
11/24 Wizards Home
11/25 Pelicans Home
11/27 Trail Blazers Home
11/29 Pistons Home
12/1 Grizzlies Away
12/3 Raptors Away
12/4 Nets Away
12/6 Bulls Away
12/8 Hornets Home
12/19 Suns Away

