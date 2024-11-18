Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 19
Published 2:17 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Denver Nuggets (7-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Grizzlies 119 – Nuggets 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-6.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.6
- The Grizzlies’ .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets’ .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).
- Memphis’ games have gone over the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14), less often than Denver’s games have (eight out of 12).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 6-3, while the Nuggets are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- The Grizzlies have been carried by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by scoring 119.7 points per game. They rank 14th in the league in points allowed (112.0 per contest).
- Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 14th in the league (43.1 allowed per contest).
- With 29.6 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are third-best in the league in the category.
- Memphis has come up short in the turnover area this year, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks seventh with 15.3 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies are making 12.1 threes per game (22nd-ranked in league). They have a 34.1% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- On offense the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116.1 points per game). Defensively they are 23rd (115.5 points allowed per game).
- On the boards, Denver is seventh in the league in rebounds (45.6 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (44.1 per game).
- At 29.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.
- Denver is 13th in the league in turnovers per game (13.3) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.6).
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.