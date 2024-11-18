Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 19 Published 2:17 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

The Denver Nuggets (7-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Grizzlies are favored by 3.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 119 – Nuggets 113

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-6.2)

Grizzlies (-6.2) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.6

The Grizzlies’ .643 ATS win percentage (9-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets’ .333 mark (4-8-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That’s more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).

Memphis’ games have gone over the total 64.3% of the time this season (nine out of 14), less often than Denver’s games have (eight out of 12).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 6-3, while the Nuggets are 1-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have been carried by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by scoring 119.7 points per game. They rank 14th in the league in points allowed (112.0 per contest).

Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by grabbing 47.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 14th in the league (43.1 allowed per contest).

With 29.6 dimes per game, the Grizzlies are third-best in the league in the category.

Memphis has come up short in the turnover area this year, ranking fifth-worst in the league with 15.7 turnovers per game. It ranks seventh with 15.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are making 12.1 threes per game (22nd-ranked in league). They have a 34.1% shooting percentage (21st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Nuggets Performance Insights

On offense the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA (116.1 points per game). Defensively they are 23rd (115.5 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Denver is seventh in the league in rebounds (45.6 per game). It is 17th in rebounds conceded (44.1 per game).

At 29.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the NBA.

Denver is 13th in the league in turnovers per game (13.3) and 14th in turnovers forced (13.6).

Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.3). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.4%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.