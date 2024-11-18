Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – November 19 Published 5:41 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

The Denver Nuggets (7-5) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, heading into a Tuesday, November 19 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) at FedExForum. The Grizzlies have listed four injured players. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Grizzlies beat the Nuggets 105-90 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies in the win with 20 points, while Julian Strawther had 19 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cam Spencer SG Out Ankle Gregory Jackson PF Out Foot Ja Morant PG Out Hip 20.6 5.0 9.1 Marcus Smart PG Out Illness 7.4 2.6 3.7

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG DaRon Holmes PF Out For Season Achilles Aaron Gordon PF Out Calf 15.4 6.7 3.1 Nikola Jokic C Out Personal 29.7 13.7 11.7

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -3.5 228.5

