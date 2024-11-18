Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Report Today – November 19
Published 5:41 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Denver Nuggets (7-5) are dealing with three players on the injury report, including Nikola Jokic, heading into a Tuesday, November 19 matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (8-6) at FedExForum. The Grizzlies have listed four injured players. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.
These squads match up for the second straight game after the Grizzlies beat the Nuggets 105-90 on Sunday. Jaren Jackson Jr. paced the Grizzlies in the win with 20 points, while Julian Strawther had 19 in the losing effort for the Nuggets.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Cam Spencer
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|PF
|Out
|Foot
|Ja Morant
|PG
|Out
|Hip
|20.6
|5.0
|9.1
|Marcus Smart
|PG
|Out
|Illness
|7.4
|2.6
|3.7
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|DaRon Holmes
|PF
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Out
|Calf
|15.4
|6.7
|3.1
|Nikola Jokic
|C
|Out
|Personal
|29.7
|13.7
|11.7
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-3.5
|228.5
