College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 18

Published 12:47 am Monday, November 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

The AAC college basketball slate on Monday, which includes the North Texas Mean Green versus the McNeese Cowboys, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Texas +3.5 vs. McNeese

  • Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at McNeese Cowboys
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: McNeese -3.5
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -16.5 vs. Monmouth

  • Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Wichita State Shockers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 24.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Wichita State -16.5
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 18
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

