College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 18 Published 12:47 am Monday, November 18, 2024

The AAC college basketball slate on Monday, which includes the North Texas Mean Green versus the McNeese Cowboys, should provide some fireworks — see below for predictions against the spread.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: North Texas +3.5 vs. McNeese

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at McNeese Cowboys

Projected Favorite & Spread: North Texas by 8.4 points

North Texas by 8.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: McNeese -3.5

McNeese -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Wichita State -16.5 vs. Monmouth

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Wichita State Shockers

Projected Favorite & Spread: Wichita State by 24.4 points

Wichita State by 24.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -16.5

Wichita State -16.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 18

November 18 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

