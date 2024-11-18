Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Tuesday, November 19
Published 8:18 pm Monday, November 18, 2024
The Tuesday college basketball schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Our computer model has suggested picks against the spread for 10 games, among them the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Notre Dame -17.5 vs. North Dakota
- Matchup: North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Notre Dame by 30.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Notre Dame (-17.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Wake Forest -19.5 vs. Western Carolina
- Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 29.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +26.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: LSU by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: LSU (-26.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: Iowa -19.5 vs. Rider
- Matchup: Rider Broncs at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Iowa by 28.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Iowa (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: Samford +15.5 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Samford Bulldogs at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Michigan State by 6.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Michigan State (-15.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Marquette -2.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Marquette by 11.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: UCF -23.5 vs. Tennessee Tech
- Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at UCF Knights
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: UCF by 30.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCF (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kentucky -20.5 vs. Lipscomb
- Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 26.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky (-20.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
ATS Pick: UT Arlington +1.5 vs. Missouri State
- Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks at Missouri State Bears
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: UT Arlington by 4.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Hofstra +6.5 vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride at Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19
- Computer Projection: Florida State by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
