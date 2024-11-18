Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, November 18
Published 12:19 am Monday, November 18, 2024
Monday’s college basketball slate has lots in store. Among the 10 games our computer model recommends, in terms of picks against the spread, is the UNC Asheville Bulldogs playing the North Florida Ospreys.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: North Florida -6.5 vs. UNC Asheville
- Matchup: UNC Asheville Bulldogs at North Florida Ospreys
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: North Florida by 34.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: North Florida (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: George Washington -20.5 vs. NJIT
- Matchup: NJIT Highlanders at George Washington Revolutionaries
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: George Washington by 34.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Washington (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: UT Rio Grande Valley +21.5 vs. Wisconsin
- Matchup: UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at Wisconsin Badgers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: Wisconsin by 9.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wisconsin (-21.5)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Idaho State +1.5 vs. CSU Fullerton
- Matchup: Idaho State Bengals at CSU Fullerton Titans
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: Idaho State by 10.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: CSU Fullerton (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +11.5 vs. Washington State
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears at Washington State Cougars
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: Washington State by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Washington State (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Prairie View A&M +27.5 vs. SMU
- Matchup: Prairie View A&M Panthers at SMU Mustangs
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: SMU by 16.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: SMU (-27.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: North Texas +2.5 vs. McNeese
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green at McNeese Cowboys
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: North Texas by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: NC State -13.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Colgate Raiders at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: NC State by 23.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: NC State (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: North Alabama +27.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: North Alabama Lions at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: Auburn by 19.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Auburn (-27.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Wichita State -16.5 vs. Monmouth
- Matchup: Monmouth Hawks at Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 18
- Computer Projection: Wichita State by 24.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wichita State (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.