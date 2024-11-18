Agnes H. McCloud, 80 Published 2:55 pm Monday, November 18, 2024

Agnes H. McCloud, a beloved figure in her community, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Batesville, at the age of 80. Born on August 2, 1944, in Rena Lara, Agnes lived a life characterized by sweetness, kindness, and an unwavering friendliness that touched the hearts of all who knew her.

For years, Agnes served as the Office Manager of the former South Panola Community Hospital in Batesville. Her commitment to her work was only surpassed by her dedication to her family and friends. She was known for her outgoing personality, which made everyone feel welcome and cherished in her presence.

Agnes had a profound love for nature; her flowers were a source of joy and beauty in her life. Her garden reflected her nurturing spirit and was a testament to her appreciation for the simple pleasures in life. Above all, her heart overflowed with love for her grandchildren, whom she adored with every fiber of her being. They brought her immense joy, and her legacy of love and support will undoubtedly be carried on through them.

Agnes is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas L. “Bubba” McCloud of Batesville, and her loving children, Connie McCloud Turner (William) of Batesville, and Jimmy McCloud (Bessie) of Batesville; five grandchildren, Hunter Toliver (Tiffany), Spencer Turner (Bayli), Justin Turner (Heather), Will Turner (Lauren), Michelle Caldwell (Frankie); seventeen great-grandchildren and her niece, Tammy Turner. They will forever hold her memory close, cherishing the laughter and warmth she brought into their lives.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Spencer Harris and Elizabeth Horton Harris, who undoubtedly instilled in her the values of kindness and compassion she exemplified throughout her life, along with her sister Betty Foster and granddaughter, Danica Hollister

A visitation to honor Agnes’s memory will be held on Nov. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. at Pope Baptist Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will take place later that day at Forrest Memorial Park, Batesville.

Agnes H. McCloud will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched. Her spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her family and friends.