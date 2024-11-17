Ole Miss vs. Florida Nov. 23 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:23 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

SEC foes will square off when the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators meet on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Ole Miss vs. Florida game info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Florida statistical matchup

Ole Miss Florida 539.7 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.9 (80th) 309.3 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.5 (97th) 174.0 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (81st) 365.7 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.6 (63rd) 8 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (82nd) 18 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (53rd)

Ole Miss leaders

In addition to his 3,409 passing yards and 70.8% completion percentage this season, Jaxson Dart has connected on 22 touchdowns against four interceptions.

Dart has been providing value with his legs, as he’s rushed for 305 yards (3.6 YPC) and three rushing touchdowns in 10 games.

On 77 targets, Tre Harris has 60 grabs (8.6 per game) for 1,020 yards and six TDs in seven games.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed for 693 yards (77.0 yards per carry) and 10 rushing touchdowns for the Rebels in 2024.

Florida leaders

Jadan Baugh has rushed for 476 yards (47.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 10 games.

In nine games, Elijhah Badger has 30 catches for 691 yards (76.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In nine games, DJ Lagway has thrown for 1,297 yards (144.1 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.5%.

Also, Lagway has rushed for 114 yards and zero TDs.

