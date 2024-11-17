How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18
Published 8:56 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Oregon Ducks hit the court for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Little Rock Trojans at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Grand Canyon Antelopes at No. 25 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
