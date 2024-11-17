How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 8:56 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Oregon Ducks hit the court for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Little Rock Trojans at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

Grand Canyon Antelopes at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

