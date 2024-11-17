How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 8:56 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Oregon Ducks hit the court for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Monday that include a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Le Moyne Dolphins at No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Little Rock Trojans at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Grand Canyon Antelopes at No. 25 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

