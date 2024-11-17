How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 11:44 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the San Diego State Aztecs take the court in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Pacific Tigers at No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

IUPUI Jaguars at No. 7 Iowa State Cyclones

North Alabama Lions at No. 5 Auburn Tigers

No. 4 Gonzaga Bulldogs at San Diego State Aztecs

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

