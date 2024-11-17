How to Watch the NBA Today, November 18 Published 10:28 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

Today’s NBA lineup features eight contests, including the Golden State Warriors versus the Los Angeles Clippers.

We have what you need in terms of how to watch today’s NBA action right here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – November 18

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: CHSN and FDSDET

CHSN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSUN

NBCS-PH and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and MNMT

MSG and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: TSN and FDSIN

TSN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI

NBA TV, SCHN, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSFL

AZFamily and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and KTLA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

