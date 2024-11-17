How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18

Published 7:49 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will take the court in three games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Troy Trojans taking on the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

