How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Monday, November 18 Published 7:49 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

SEC teams will take the court in three games on Monday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Troy Trojans taking on the LSU Tigers at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Jackson State Tigers at No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Troy Trojans at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.