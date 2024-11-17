How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17 Published 5:30 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Two games on Sunday’s college basketball schedule feature an SEC team, including the matchup between the Austin Peay Governors and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Austin Peay Governors at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.