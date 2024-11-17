How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Jackson State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 18 Published 11:45 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (2-1) take the court against the Jackson State Tigers (1-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, November 18, 2024 on SEC Network+.

If you want to know where to find this game on TV, it will air on SEC Network +.

Ole Miss vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

The Rebels had a +301 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They put up 68.5 points per game, 116th in college basketball, and gave up 59.4 per outing to rank 65th in college basketball.

Ole Miss grabbed 36.2 rebounds per game and conceded 28 boards last year, ranking 34th and 29th, respectively, in college basketball.

Ole Miss committed 15 turnovers per game last year and forced 15.8 per game, ranking 177th and 126th, respectively, in the nation.

The Rebels hit 3.1 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than their opponents. They shot 26.6% from deep (326th in college basketball) and opponents shot 31.5%.

The Rebels averaged 84.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (137th in college basketball), and gave up 72.9 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

Jackson State 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game last season (scoring 71.4 points per game to rank 75th in college basketball while allowing 57.5 per outing to rank 32nd in college basketball) and had a +458 scoring differential overall.

Jackson State was top-25 last season in rebounding, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 38.5 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 71st with 29.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Last year Jackson State committed 14.8 turnovers per game (167th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 15 turnovers per contest (174th-ranked).

The Tigers hit 5.3 three-pointers per game (226th in college basketball), while their opponents made 4.3 on average.

The Tigers ranked 86th in college basketball by averaging 87.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were sixth in college basketball, allowing 70.3 points per 100 possessions.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Rebels Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marquesha Davis 33 14 4.7 1.2 1.5 0.6 0.3 Madison Scott 32 12.8 6.4 3.4 0.8 0.6 0.1 Kennedy Todd-Williams 33 10.6 4.9 2.3 1.3 0.6 0.6 Kirsten Deans 6 9.3 3.8 3.8 1.3 0.2 1.3 Snudda Collins 29 9.2 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.6 1.1

Jackson State’s Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Andriana Avent 24 12.2 3.1 0.5 0.8 0.3 2.1 TI’lan Boler 32 12.1 3.9 0.8 0.7 0.3 1.3 Miya Crump 33 11.5 6.3 1.4 1.5 0.3 0.8 Angel Jackson 33 10 6.8 0.9 0.9 2.9 0.1 Daphane White 9 8.6 4.4 0.3 0.1 1 0

Ole Miss’ Upcoming Schedule

November 18 vs. Jackson State at 12:00 PM ET

November 25 at Boston College at 5:00 PM ET

November 30 vs. Alabama State at 3:00 PM ET

December 5 at NC State at 7:00 PM ET

December 8 vs. Tennessee State at 2:00 PM ET

December 15 vs. South Alabama at 3:00 PM ET

Jackson State’s Upcoming Schedule

November 18 at Ole Miss at 12:00 PM ET

November 24 at Tulane at 3:00 PM ET

November 29 at Bellarmine at 12:00 PM ET

November 30 at Morehead State at 12:00 PM ET

December 7 at Arkansas State at 3:00 PM ET

December 11 at Minnesota at 8:00 PM ET

