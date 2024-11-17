Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17

Published 5:21 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -5, in 18:58 per game on the ice.
  • He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.
  • In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Canucks Defensive Insights

  • The Canucks have conceded 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.
  • The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver
18 Games 0
13 Points 0
8 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

