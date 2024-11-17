Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:21 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -5, in 18:58 per game on the ice.

He has had at least one point in 11 games, and has 13 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and three assists.

Forsberg averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

In three of the 18 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

In 18 games played this season, he has put up 13 points, with two multi-point games.

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have conceded 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The team has the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +2.

The Canucks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 13 Points 0 8 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.