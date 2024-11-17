Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17 Published 12:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (9-4-3) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Derek Forbort D Out Lower Body Brock Boeser RW Out Upper Body Thatcher Demko G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Venue: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks’ 51 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Vancouver has given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.

Their +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 41 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.

Nashville has given up 58 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-121) Predators (+101) 5

