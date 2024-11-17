Canucks vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 17

Published 12:48 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The injury report for the Vancouver Canucks (9-4-3) ahead of their matchup with the Nashville Predators (5-10-3) currently features three players. The matchup is slated for 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 17.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Derek Forbort D Out Lower Body
Brock Boeser RW Out Upper Body
Thatcher Demko G Out Knee

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Thomas Novak C Questionable Upper Body

Canucks vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Vancouver, British Columbia
  • Venue: Rogers Arena

Canucks Season Insights

  • The Canucks’ 51 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • Vancouver has given up 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL action in terms of the fewest goals against.
  • Their +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 41 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 31st in the league.
  • Nashville has given up 58 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
  • They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -17.

Canucks vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Canucks (-121) Predators (+101) 5

