Buy Tickets for Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators on November 17

Published 5:44 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
Quinn Hughes and Filip Forsberg will be two of the best players to watch when the Vancouver Canucks play the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Sunday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET.
Canucks vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Canucks (-122)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Canucks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Quinn Hughes
|16
|3
|14
|17
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|16
|6
|10
|16
|Brock Boeser
|12
|6
|5
|11
|Conor Garland
|16
|4
|7
|11
|Elias Pettersson
|16
|5
|5
|10
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|18
|8
|5
|13
|Roman Josi
|18
|1
|11
|12
|Ryan O’Reilly
|18
|3
|7
|10
|Jonathan Marchessault
|18
|3
|6
|9
|Gustav Nyquist
|18
|5
|3
|8
Canucks vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Canucks are ranked 19th in the NHL with 51 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, Vancouver has been one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 49 total goals to rank eighth.
- The Canucks’ offense has the league’s 11th-ranked power-play conversion rate (20.83%).
- The Predators’ 41 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Nashville’s 58 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Predators’ power-play conversion rate (20.69%) ranks 13th in the league.
