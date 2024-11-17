Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17
Published 5:21 am Sunday, November 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Sunday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Canucks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -6, in 21:01 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has five points in all.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (16 opportunities).
- He has had a point in five games (of his 18 this season).
Canucks Defensive Insights
- The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.
- The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Canucks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vancouver
|18
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
