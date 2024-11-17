Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Canucks Game – November 17 Published 5:21 am Sunday, November 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Brady Skjei, will be in action Sunday versus the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -6, in 21:01 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has five points in all.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (16 opportunities).

He has had a point in five games (of his 18 this season).

Canucks Defensive Insights

The Canucks have allowed 49 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking eighth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

With a goal differential of +2, the team is 13th in the league.

The Canucks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 27.9 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Canucks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

