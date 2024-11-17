AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 13 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th

97th Last Game Result: W 35-0 vs Navy

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Army

Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

9-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd

133rd Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

7-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

92nd Last Game Result: L 35-0 vs Tulane

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

9-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th

126th Last Game Result: W 53-18 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: South Florida

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

5-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th

76th Last Game Result: W 59-24 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Tulsa

Tulsa Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 6: North Texas

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

5-5 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th

96th Last Game Result: L 48-27 vs UTSA

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: East Carolina

East Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 7: East Carolina

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

6-4 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th

130th Last Game Result: W 38-31 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ North Texas

@ North Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: UTSA

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

5-5 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

112th Last Game Result: W 48-27 vs North Texas

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Temple

Temple Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9: Rice

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-7 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th

75th Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UAB

@ UAB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-7 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th

46th Last Game Result: L 59-24 vs South Florida

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: UAB

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-8 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th

78th Last Game Result: L 53-18 vs Memphis

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Temple

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9

3-7 | 3-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th

98th Last Game Result: W 18-15 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ UTSA

@ UTSA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-8 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th

113th Last Game Result: L 18-15 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

3-7 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd

122nd Last Game Result: L 38-31 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.