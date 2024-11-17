AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 13

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Tulane

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
  • Last Game Result: W 35-0 vs Navy

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 2: Army

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
  • Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Notre Dame
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: NBC

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
  • Last Game Result: L 35-0 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
  • Last Game Result: W 53-18 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: BYE

No. 5: South Florida

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
  • Last Game Result: W 59-24 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 6: North Texas

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
  • Last Game Result: L 48-27 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 7: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-31 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ North Texas
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 8: UTSA

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
  • Last Game Result: W 48-27 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 9: Rice

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
  • Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ UAB
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
  • Last Game Result: L 59-24 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 11: UAB

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
  • Last Game Result: L 53-18 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: Temple

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
  • Last Game Result: W 18-15 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ UTSA
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 13: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
  • Last Game Result: L 18-15 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
  • Last Game Result: L 38-31 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 13 Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

