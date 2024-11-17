AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 13
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, November 17, 2024
Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 13 of the college football schedule? In this week’s power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Tulane
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 97th
- Last Game Result: W 35-0 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: BYE
No. 2: Army
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 133rd
- Last Game Result: W 14-3 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Notre Dame
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
- Last Game Result: L 35-0 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 126th
- Last Game Result: W 53-18 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: BYE
No. 5: South Florida
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
- Last Game Result: W 59-24 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 6: North Texas
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 96th
- Last Game Result: L 48-27 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 7: East Carolina
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 130th
- Last Game Result: W 38-31 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ North Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 8: UTSA
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
- Last Game Result: W 48-27 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9: Rice
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
- Last Game Result: L 27-20 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UAB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 46th
- Last Game Result: L 59-24 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 11: UAB
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
- Last Game Result: L 53-18 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: Temple
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 98th
- Last Game Result: W 18-15 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Nov. 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
- Last Game Result: L 18-15 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: Charlotte
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 122nd
- Last Game Result: L 38-31 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 13 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 23
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
