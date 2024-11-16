Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates Published 1:27 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Tony Pollard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans match up with the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Pollard’s stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Pollard has run for 666 yards on 151 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.4 yards per carry, and has 28 catches (36 targets) for 154 yards.

Tony Pollard Injury Status: Full Participation in Practice

Pollard is currently listed on this week’s injury report (full participation in practice, rest). His game status was not listed on the latest report.

The Titans have no other running back on the injury report.

Titans vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: November 17, 2024

November 17, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Spread: Vikings -6

Vikings -6 Total: 39.5 points

Pollard 2024 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 151 666 3 4.4 36 28 154 0

Pollard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 44 0 4 19 0

