Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 17 Published 7:30 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for three games, including the Austin Peay Governors playing the Tennessee Volunteers. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. New Mexico Lobos

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: St. John’s 80, New Mexico 74

St. John’s 80, New Mexico 74 Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 5.1 points

St. John’s by 5.1 points Pick ATS: New Mexico (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Austin Peay Governors

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Austin Peay 58

Tennessee 78, Austin Peay 58 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 20.3 points

Tennessee by 20.3 points Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 94, Tarleton State 57

Baylor 94, Tarleton State 57 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 37.3 points

Baylor by 37.3 points Pick ATS: Baylor (-28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

