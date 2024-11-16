Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 17

Published 7:30 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Sunday, November 17

Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for three games, including the Austin Peay Governors playing the Tennessee Volunteers. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. New Mexico Lobos

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: St. John’s 80, New Mexico 74
  • Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 5.1 points
  • Pick ATS: New Mexico (+9.5)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on the St. John’s-New Mexico spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Austin Peay Governors

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Austin Peay 58
  • Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 20.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+27.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Austin Peay spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network+
  • Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Baylor 94, Tarleton State 57
  • Projected Favorite: Baylor by 37.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Baylor (-28.5)

Bet on the Baylor-Tarleton State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 17

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 17

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 17

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Sunday, November 17

Titans vs. Vikings Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Week 11

Titans vs. Vikings Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 11

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 16

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow