Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Sunday, November 17
Published 7:30 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
Ranked teams are on the Sunday college basketball schedule for three games, including the Austin Peay Governors playing the Tennessee Volunteers. Seeking against-the-spread picks for each matchup? Keep reading.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. New Mexico Lobos
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: St. John’s 80, New Mexico 74
- Projected Favorite: St. John’s by 5.1 points
- Pick ATS: New Mexico (+9.5)
Bet on the St. John’s-New Mexico spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Austin Peay Governors
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Austin Peay 58
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 20.3 points
- Pick ATS: Austin Peay (+27.5)
Bet on the Tennessee-Austin Peay spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 12 Baylor Bears vs. Tarleton State Texans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 94, Tarleton State 57
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 37.3 points
- Pick ATS: Baylor (-28.5)
Bet on the Baylor-Tarleton State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.