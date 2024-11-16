Titans vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 11 Published 10:44 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (2-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, November 17, 2024, and here are some same-game parlay options for you to consider.

Titans vs. Vikings Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Vikings Spread

Spread: Vikings -5.5 (-120), Titans +5.5 (-102)

Vikings The Vikings have covered the spread in a matchup six times this season (6-3-0).

In games it has played as 5.5-point favorites or more, Minnesota has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans are 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has not covered the spread (0-3) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Vikings Total

Total: 39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

39.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Vikings games this year have gone over the total in three out of nine opportunities (33.3%).

Titans games this year have gone over the total in five of nine opportunities (55.6%).

These teams rack up a combined 42 points per game, 2.5 more points than this matchup’s point total.

Opponents of these teams score 44.1 combined points per game, 4.6 more points than this contest’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -220, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +165

-220, +165 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop nets $43.85 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay earns $46.24 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Vikings to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $39.86 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Vikings to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $42.06 on a $10 bet.

