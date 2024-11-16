Titans vs. Vikings Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 11 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

Our computer model projects a win for the Minnesota Vikings when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET — for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Vikings rank 13th in total offense (343.6 yards per game) and 11th in total defense (310.9 yards allowed per game) this year. The Titans rank 27th in points per game (17.4), but they’ve been worse defensively, ranking fourth-worst in the NFL with 26.7 points allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Vikings (-6) Over (39.5) Vikings 29, Titans 14

Titans Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Titans have a 33.3% chance to win.

Tennessee has covered just once in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Titans have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

In Tennessee’s nine contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

The average total for Titans games is 40.4 points, 0.9 more than this game’s over/under.

Vikings Betting Info

The Vikings have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this game.

Minnesota has covered the spread six times in nine games this season.

The Vikings have been favored by 6 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of three out of nine Minnesota games this season have gone over the point total.

Vikings games average 45.3 total points per game this season, 5.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Vikings 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Vikings 24.6 17.4 26 17 22.8 18 Titans 17.4 26.7 17 22.8 17.8 29.8

