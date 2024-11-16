How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17
Published 4:48 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
There are 11 games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the East Carolina Pirates versus the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Towson Tigers at No. 11 Maryland Terrapins
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
Texas A&M-CC Islanders at No. 17 Baylor Bears
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Stanford Cardinal at Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Lafayette Leopards
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Belmont Bruins
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 13 NC State Wolfpack at TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 16 Duke Blue Devils at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4 Texas Longhorns at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
