How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published 11:55 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024
The Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (7-4) on November 17, 2024 at FedExForum.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- In games Memphis shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.
- The 120.8 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 4.3 more points than the Nuggets give up (116.5).
- Memphis has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.
- Denver is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank seventh.
- The Nuggets’ 118.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Denver is 7-1.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Grizzlies have played better in home games this season, averaging 122.3 points per game, compared to 119.6 per game on the road.
- In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 112.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.
- At home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than on the road (11.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (33.1%).
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up fewer points per game at home (117.4) than away (120.3), but also allow fewer at home (113.9) than on the road (121).
- At home Denver is allowing 113.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than it is away (121).
- This season the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (31 per game) than away (29).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cam Spencer
|Out
|Ankle
|Gregory Jackson
|Out
|Foot
|Ja Morant
|Out
|Hip
|Marcus Smart
|Questionable
|Illness
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|DaRon Holmes
|Out For Season
|Achilles
|Aaron Gordon
|Out
|Calf
|Vlatko Cancar
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Personal