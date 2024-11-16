How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17 Published 11:55 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-6) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (7-4) on November 17, 2024 at FedExForum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

ALT, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Get tickets for this game at StubHub.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games Memphis shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Nuggets are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at third.

The 120.8 points per game the Grizzlies average are just 4.3 more points than the Nuggets give up (116.5).

Memphis has a 7-3 record when putting up more than 116.5 points.

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets have shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Grizzlies have averaged.

Denver is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank seventh.

The Nuggets’ 118.5 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 113.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Denver is 7-1.

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Grizzlies have played better in home games this season, averaging 122.3 points per game, compared to 119.6 per game on the road.

In 2024-25, Memphis is surrendering 112.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 115.

At home, the Grizzlies are averaging 0.6 more treys per game (12.3) than on the road (11.7). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.4%) compared to in road games (33.1%).

Catch NBA action all season long on Max.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up fewer points per game at home (117.4) than away (120.3), but also allow fewer at home (113.9) than on the road (121).

At home Denver is allowing 113.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than it is away (121).

This season the Nuggets are averaging more assists at home (31 per game) than away (29).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Cam Spencer Out Ankle Gregory Jackson Out Foot Ja Morant Out Hip Marcus Smart Questionable Illness

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Nuggets Injuries