How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Sunday, November 17

Published 7:50 pm Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Butler Bulldogs versus the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Today’s SEC Games

Georgia Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

East Carolina Pirates at No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Butler Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Alabama Crimson Tide at UL Monroe Warhawks

Chattanooga Mocs at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northwestern State Demons at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 5 UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns at DePaul Blue Demons

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch tons of live women's college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

