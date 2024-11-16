How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16
Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 16, 2024
SEC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Indiana Hoosiers.
Today’s SEC Games
Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Peacock
Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
