How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Saturday, November 16

Published 5:37 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams are on Saturday’s college basketball schedule for five games, including the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Indiana Hoosiers.

Today’s SEC Games

Stetson Hatters at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Jackson State Tigers at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: Peacock

Colorado State Rams at No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

