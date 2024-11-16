How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream – November 16
Published 5:35 am Saturday, November 16, 2024
The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Colorado State Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network+) on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allowed to opponents.
- Ole Miss went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.
- The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 255th.
- Last year, the Rebels recorded 74.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.3 the Rams allowed.
- Ole Miss went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.
Colorado State Stats Insights
- The Rams shot 48.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 44.0% the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.
- Colorado State went 20-3 when it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.
- The Rams were the 255th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 191st.
- The Rams’ 75.2 points per game last year were just 1.3 more points than the 73.9 the Rebels allowed.
- Colorado State had a 17-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Ole Miss posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.
- The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.9).
- In home games, Ole Miss made 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (6.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to away from home (34.3%).
Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Colorado State put up more points at home (80.7 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.
- The Rams allowed fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.
- Colorado State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (32.4%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|LIU
|W 90-60
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|W 66-64
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|W 64-54
|C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|–
|Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|–
|LionTree Arena
Colorado State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|North Dakota
|W 82-56
|Moby Arena
|11/8/2024
|Tennessee State
|W 87-79
|Moby Arena
|11/12/2024
|Denver
|W 74-65
|Moby Arena
|11/16/2024
|Ole Miss
|–
|Landers Center
|11/22/2024
|UC Riverside
|–
|Moby Arena
|11/28/2024
|Washington
|–
|Acrisure Arena
