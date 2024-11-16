How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Colorado State on TV or Live Stream – November 16 Published 5:35 am Saturday, November 16, 2024

The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest against the Colorado State Rams (3-0), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network+) on Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Ole Miss vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi

Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the Rams allowed to opponents.

Ole Miss went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.6% from the field.

The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Rams finished 255th.

Last year, the Rebels recorded 74.9 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 67.3 the Rams allowed.

Ole Miss went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Colorado State Stats Insights

The Rams shot 48.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 44.0% the Rebels’ opponents shot last season.

Colorado State went 20-3 when it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Rams were the 255th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Rebels finished 191st.

The Rams’ 75.2 points per game last year were just 1.3 more points than the 73.9 the Rebels allowed.

Colorado State had a 17-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Ole Miss posted 76.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.0 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.7 points per contest.

The Rebels ceded 71.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 5.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (76.9).

In home games, Ole Miss made 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than away from home (6.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to away from home (34.3%).

Colorado State Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Colorado State put up more points at home (80.7 per game) than on the road (69.5) last season.

The Rams allowed fewer points at home (67.0 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

Colorado State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (7.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (32.4%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 LIU W 90-60 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/8/2024 Grambling W 66-64 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/12/2024 South Alabama W 64-54 C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum 11/16/2024 Colorado State – Landers Center 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/28/2024 BYU – LionTree Arena

Colorado State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 North Dakota W 82-56 Moby Arena 11/8/2024 Tennessee State W 87-79 Moby Arena 11/12/2024 Denver W 74-65 Moby Arena 11/16/2024 Ole Miss – Landers Center 11/22/2024 UC Riverside – Moby Arena 11/28/2024 Washington – Acrisure Arena

